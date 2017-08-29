Browns trying to trade Joe Haden

In Cleveland, the philosophy is clear: Get rid of expensive veterans, and load up on draft picks. Which means another expensive veteran may soon be traded.

Cornerback Joe Haden is on the trade block, according to multiple reports.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Haden is under contract for three more seasons, with base salaries of $11.1 million this year, $11.1 million next year and $10.4 million in 2019. The Browns apparently don’t think he’s worth that kind of money, but some other team might.

Haden has been plagued by injuries the last two years and has had two groin surgeries. He has, however, started all three preseason games this year and appears to be healthy. A healthy Haden may be playing for some other team when the regular season starts.