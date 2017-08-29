Colts keep churning the roster, sign Daryl Richardson

Getty Images

Maybe the Colts figure if they keep making daily transactions, people will stop asking them when quarterback Andrew Luck‘s coming back.

Today’s entry into the busy journal of General Manager Chris Ballard is the acquisition of running back Daryl Richardson. They put running back George Winn on injured reserve to create the roster spot.

Richardson was most recently with the Jaguars, after a stint with the Steelers last year. He played his first two years (2012-13) for the Rams before shuttling between the practice squads of the Steelers, Browns, Texans, and Jets. He’s played in 27 career games, with 697 rushing yards and 284 receiving yards.

Winn joined the Colts earlier this month, after bouncing around from the Giants, Lions, Cowboys, Steelers, Raiders, Patriots, and Texans.

And no, Luck’s still not ready. Because somebody was going to ask anyway.