Colts safety has “no ill-will” after being accused of dirty hit by Martavais Bryant

AP

After being accused of a dirty hit by Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant, Colts safety Matthias Farley said he was simply playing to the whistle.

Via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, Farley insisted he was a clean player.

“I have no ill-will towards anybody,” Farley said. “I’m not trying to hurt anybody.”

Farley hit Bryant after he had been wrapped up by Colts cornerback Vontae Davis, knocking the ball loose in the process. But Bryant contended he was already down, leading to his reaction that it was “definitely intentional.”

Whether it was or wasn’t malicious, or the whistle was or wasn’t late, the Colts have been putting an emphasis on creating turnovers, which could have led to Farley’s aggressive pursuit of the ball.

“You play from snap to whistle,” Farley said. “Everybody works so hard to get to the NFL, there’s no part of me or anybody else that would intentionally hurt anybody.”

Bryant’s probably not going to believe it since he was on the receiving end, but the second-year safety doesn’t have a history of cheap shots, either.