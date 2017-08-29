Colts sign De’Mard Llorens, waive Steven Wroblewski

Getty Images

The Colts signed free agent running back De’Mard Llorens on Tuesday, waiving tight end Steven Wroblewski to make room.

Llorens originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent on May 16. They waived him May 30 and then re-signed him July 27. The Rams waived him again Aug. 23.

He played in 44 games at Northwestern State and had 444 carries for 2,381 yards (5.4 avg.) and 25 touchdowns. He also caught 63 passes for 544 yards and six touchdowns. Llorens finished in the top 10 in Demon history in rushing yards (10th) and rushing touchdowns (tied-fifth).

Wroblewski signed with the Colts as a free agent on Aug. 5. He previously spent time with the Cardinals this offseason after signing with Arizona as an undrafted free agent on May 2.