Dak Prescott confident in offense, even if it’s without Ezekiel Elliott

Getty Images

Dak Prescott tweeted his support to Ezekiel Elliott before the star running back entered his appeal hearing.

“We talked a little bit before he left,” Prescott said. “Just sent him good luck this morning, not exactly knowing what he’s going through, but [offered] my support and just a quick message to him and hope it helped.”

The Cowboys quarterback hopes to have his good friend with him in the backfield for the season opener. At the same time, Prescott insists the offense will move the ball just fine in the short term if Elliott isn’t there.

“I don’t think this offense is going to be much different,” Prescott said. “The way our team is built, it’s kind of the way we played last year, just in the physical offensive line that wears people down. We’ve got great receivers to go make plays in the passing game. As I said before, no matter who we put in at running back, I think both of those guys have been Pro Bowlers in their careers. It really doesn’t matter.”

Elliott, who the NFL suspended for six games, led the league in rushing last season. The Cowboys have two running backs behind him in Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris who have combined for five 1,000-yard seasons. Morris was a Pro Bowler in 2013 and 2014, but McFadden never has been an all-star.