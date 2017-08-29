Dan Fouts: Chargers playing in tiny stadium is “embarrassing”

Getty Images

The greatest player in Chargers history doesn’t think much of the team’s move from San Diego to Los Angeles, with a stop at the StubHub Center along the way.

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts noted on KNX 1070 in Los Angeles that in their two preseason games, the Chargers have drawn just over 21,000 fans.

“It is embarrassing, I think, for both the Chargers and the National Football League, to be playing in a 27,000-seat stadium,” Fouts said. “In fact, the Chargers’ first game ever, when they beat the New York Titans in a preseason game, in the Coliseum, it drew 27,000.”

Fouts thinks a deal should have been done to keep the Chargers in San Diego.

“Both the city and the ownership are to blame for where the Chargers are right now,” he said. “They couldn’t get together on a deal for a new stadium for over 15 years, so both sides have to share in the responsibility.”

In the long run, the Chargers think they’re going to be better off sharing a beautiful new stadium with the Rams. In the short term, they’re going to play in front of crowds closer in size to a typical high school game than a typical NFL game.