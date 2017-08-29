Devonta Freeman out of concussion protocol

Getty Images

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman returned to practice on Monday in one of the final steps he had to take before being cleared from the concussion protocol and no red flags that would have led to a longer stay were triggered once he got back on the field.

Coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday that Freeman is out of the concussion protocol and cleared for full action for the first time since getting hurt on August 13.

Freeman won’t play on Thursday in the preseason finale, but clearing the protocol leaves him on track to play when the Falcons begin the regular season against the Bears on September 10.

With wide receiver Julio Jones also seeing limited action this summer after foot surgery, the Falcons have scuffled a bit offensively during their preseason slate. Having both healthy for Week One provides plenty of reason to think things will perk up.