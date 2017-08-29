Doug Marrone: Blake Bortles looks great (since the benching)

AP

Maybe all it took to get the best out of Blake Bortles was a little humiliation.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said that he’s been impressed with Bortles’ work in practice since he’s been named the starter, which followed nine days of limbo in which he was benched in favor of Chad Henne and had to compete for the job he held the last three seasons.

“I think he’s doing a nice job,” Marrone said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “I really do. For me, personally, it’s the best I’ve seen him.”

Specifically, Marrone said Bortles’ footwork is better, and he seems more relaxed. Which is weird, considering the mind game they played on him for a few weeks.

“I feel like I’m just playing,” Bortles said after he got the job back. “I feel comfortable. I feel confident with the system. I feel comfortable in it. I feel comfortable with the guys that I’m playing with.

“You take each individual play as its own entity and you go out there and go through it and play it and do as best as you possibly can and then move on, good or bad, move on from it and do the same thing with the next one.”

Of course, there’s also the reality that they’re sort of stuck with each other for the moment, and might want to make the best of it. But after tearing him down so publicly, the Jaguars are now building him up, perhaps realizing he gives them a better shot to do something than Chad Henne.