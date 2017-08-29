Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal hearing reportedly to last 2-3 days

Posted by Charean Williams on August 29, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT
Ezekiel Elliott had his appeal hearing Tuesday, but it didn’t end. Instead, it will last two to three days, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Elliott spoke in his defense during the hearing before arbiter Harold Henderson, per Hill.

The NFL suspended Elliott for six games as a result of Elliott’s ex-girlfriend saying he assaulted her in July of 2016. Elliott has maintained his innocence, and Cowboys owner Jones continues to maintain the league has “no evidence” to warrant a suspension.

Coach Jason Garrett said he has talked to Elliott since the running back left town for his hearing.

  1. The NFL admitted in Federal Court they had no evidence against Tom Brady, yet Jones thought the NFL did a good job! Notice Mr Kraft hasn’t chimed in on this issue, unlike the classless Jones did regarding Tom.
    Roger that.

  2. “Coach Jason Garrett said he has talked to Elliott since the running back left town for his hearing.”

    And?

  3. After reading the accusers text messages proving his innocence beyond a shadow of a doubt, what else is there left to hear?

  5. Michael E says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    After reading the accusers text messages proving his innocence beyond a shadow of a doubt, what else is there left to hear?
    ————————

    It’s a complete mystery how the NFL found that girl to be at all credible.

