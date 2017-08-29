Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal hearing reportedly to last 2-3 days

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott had his appeal hearing Tuesday, but it didn’t end. Instead, it will last two to three days, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Elliott spoke in his defense during the hearing before arbiter Harold Henderson, per Hill.

The NFL suspended Elliott for six games as a result of Elliott’s ex-girlfriend saying he assaulted her in July of 2016. Elliott has maintained his innocence, and Cowboys owner Jones continues to maintain the league has “no evidence” to warrant a suspension.

Coach Jason Garrett said he has talked to Elliott since the running back left town for his hearing.