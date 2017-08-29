Game proceeds from Cowboys-Texans game will go to Hurricane Harvey relief

Getty Images

The Texans and Cowboys will use Thursday’s final preseason game to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey relief.

The Texans announced that game proceeds, representing contributions by both clubs and the players, will go to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund that supports the efforts of the Red Cross and The Salvation Army for Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery along the Texas Gulf Coast.

All tickets to the game will cost $25. Parking also will be $25.

The game was moved 264 miles north, from NRG Stadium in Houston to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, because of unprecedented flooding in Southeast Texas.

“When these kinds of things happen, you typically see the best in people,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Tuesday. “They respond the right way and communities come together. People rally around those who are having the most difficult time.

“It’s opportunity. It’s opportunity for all of us to come together and try to help the community of Houston and all the people who are going through such difficult times right now.”