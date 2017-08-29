Gareon Conley activated from PUP list

AP

A report on Monday indicated that the Raiders expect to have cornerback Gareon Conley in the lineup for the season opener and the first-round pick took a big step toward making that happen on Tuesday.

Conley was activated from the physically unable to perform list and practiced with the team for the first time since June 13. He was on the PUP list due to a shin injury that caused some semantic confusion along with his extended absence from the field.

Conley didn’t speak to the media on Tuesday, but quarterback Derek Carr did discuss the rookie’s return.

“I think he’s going to be really good,” Carr said, via the East Bay Times. “Obviously he’s going to take his rookie bumps. We don’t want too many. But he’s going to be a very good football player. I truly believe it.”

Conley’s return to action should help the Raiders as they’ve been dealing with a variety of issues at corner. David Amerson is recovering from a concussion while Sean Smith and TJ Carrie have struggled on the field.