Giants cut Owa Odighizuwa

AP

There was a point this offseason when it appeared defensive end Owa Odighizuwa wasn’t sure whether he wanted to continue playing for the Giants.

On Tuesday, the Giants left nothing uncertain about their desire to have Odighizuwa on the roster this season. The team announced that Odighizuwa has been placed on waivers.

Odighizuwa missed time this spring after tweeting about stepping away from football, but returned to the team for training camp. Whatever their feelings about his indecisiveness, the final straw for the Giants may have been the four-game PED suspension that Odighizuwa received from the league on Monday.

Odighizuwa was a third-round pick in 2015 and recorded six tackles in 18 games over his first two seasons.