Here’s your chance to spend an NFL owner’s money

AP

Many of us think we’d know how to spend an NFL owner’s money, when it comes to adding players. Here’s the next best thing to doing that.

By donating to the American Red Cross at this link, you can spend equal amount of Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s money, up to $1 million.

Kraft and his family have vowed to match the first $1 million given via this program, which will benefit the flood victims in South Texas. So peel off a few of your own bucks now, which will prompt Kraft to do the same.

Kraft is one of at least NFL owners who have promised significant contributions, joining Texans owner Bob McNair ($1 million), Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk ($1 million), and Jets owner Christopher Johnson ($1 million). Here’s hoping that all of them will follow suit.