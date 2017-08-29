J.J. Watt’s fund-raising effort surpasses $3 million, so the bar moves higher

Getty Images

It started with a goal of $200,000. It moved to $500,000. Then to $1 million. Now, with each objective achieved, it moves even higher.

The effort by Texans defensive end J.J. Watt to raise money to assist with the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts has surpassed $3 million, with the new target now increasing to $4 million.

The bar likely will keep going higher. You can contribute by clicking this link.

This is a great thing Watt is doing for Houston, using his platform to inspire people to give what they can. Hopefully, the goal will keep expanding.