James Thrash to handle Burfict appeal

The NFL has full control over most matters of player discipline. The NFL does not have full control over the discipline issued for on-field misconduct.

In such cases, one of two hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL handles the case. The two options are Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks and former NFL receiver James Thrash.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Thrash will handle the Burfict appeal.

The threshold question, before assessing whether Burfict should be suspended five games under the concept of progressive discipline, will be whether the hit on Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman was illegal. Arguably, it wasn’t.

Since Brooks played linebacker and Thrash played receiver, some may say Brooks would be more likely to side with Burfict and Thrash would be more likely to go the other way. Regardless, Thrash will be making the final decision, and if he thinks the hit wasn’t a violation of the rules, Burfict won’t be punished at all.