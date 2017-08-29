Jarvis Landry accepted Adam Gase’s word regarding trade rumors

Getty Images

A rumor recently emerged that the Dolphins are willing to listen to offers for receiver Jarvis Landry. The rumor quickly was shot down, and a day later coach Adam Gase debunked it on the record.

Gase also addressed it directly with Landry, and Landry accepted the explanation.

“It came across and a few people sent it to me, but Coach Gase did an amazing job,” Landry told reporters on Tuesday. “He called me in and he just talked to me, explained to me the situation and everything that’s going on and that that’s false, and that’s all I really needed to hear from him.”

Landry shrugged at the possibility that the team floated his availability.

“I mean, if they did, I don’t know about it and that’s not something that I can control,” Landry said. “All I can control is what I do out here on the field and I’ll leave the rest up to that.”

Landry also reiterated that the September 10 deadline for extending his current contracts stands, and that he won’t entertain any offers that come after that. Frankly, it’s unlikely that any offers will come; before determining what the Dolphins can offer Landry, they need to see what they have in DeVante Parker, since it will be very difficult to give top-level receiver money to both of them.