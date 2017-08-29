Jerry Jones repeats his claim of “no evidence” of domestic violence in Elliott case

The NFL has branded Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s a perpetrator of domestic violence. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to strongly disagree with that assessment.

“Every person that has any sense at all understands domestic violence,” Jones said during a visit with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “On the other hand, I’ve had a lot of experience in this area. For 10 years before I bought the Cowboys, I was head of Battered Women of Arkansas. And I’ve raised more money and been in more safe houses than more people that talk about it. And so it’s a terrible problem.

“On the other hand, with what we are and what we’re trying to be relative to addressing it in the league has all kinds of issues. And it should. It’s a very complicated issue, and because you have no evidence here. That’s all I want to say about it. But it creates quite a convoluted approach by Zeke’s representatives and by the league that I really hate that is the focus of all of our attention. I do. Even though others would say that the issue needs this kind of focus and you’re using the NFL for visibility. So, I have a very, very — I’d say I’ve got some real opinions here and we won’t talk about them here on the show. But we’ve got some work to do here as far as the league is concerned.”

Jones is right. The NFL has created an internal system for investigating and prosecuting domestic violence (and other crimes) that uses reduced standards of proof and, more importantly, incomplete and ineffective procedures. The Commissioner, for example, made the initial decision in the Elliott case without ever meeting with Elliott or his accuser. Likewise, Elliott’s representatives won’t have a chance to question the accuser or to study the interview notes and transcripts generated by the league.

Yes, the league has the power to do this. But that doesn’t make it right.

The problem for the players is that the general public doesn’t understand the flaws in the process and/or doesn’t care as much about that as it cares about the problem of player misconduct, especially when that misconduct is directed against women. And so the league will continue to err on the side of punishing players aggressively (regardless of actual guilt) in order to avoid the backlash that happens when a potentially guilty player isn’t deemed to have been punished enough.

Put simply, the P.R. fallout for the league from getting it wrong in punishing the player pales in comparison to the P.R. fallout for the league from getting it wrong in not punishing the player. As a result, all players will have to worry about being punished for something they didn’t do, in order to help 345 Park Avenue avoid the backlash that will emerge if it fails once again to throw the book at a player who did something he shouldn’t have done.

44 responses to “Jerry Jones repeats his claim of “no evidence” of domestic violence in Elliott case

  5. Unfortunately, all anyone cares about is football. Cowboys fans will say there’s no evidence, non-Cowboys fans are sure Elliott is a scum-bag. Jerry is right, this is a devastating issue and all the league cares about is “protecting the shield”.

  6. This kid is on his way to becoming the next PacMan Jones. Always getting in trouble, then either weaseling his way out of it or offering up a flimsy apology. Quit making excuses.

  7. Isn’t Jerry the guy that brought in Greg Hardy? Wasn’t there evidence that Hardy was violent and abusive? Please, don’t expect anyone to take you seriously Jerry when you say you are all about protecting women from violence, and then conveniently forget all about it when it might help your football team to look the other way.

  8. There was no evidence that the Pats were doing anything different than any other team for Spygate and there was no evidence that Brady or the equipment guys orchestrated some bizarre scheme to remove .03 of PSI from a ball after inspection either.

  9. The time for the NFL to get tough on domestic violence would have been with Ray Rice and Josh Brown, cases with absolute foolproof evidence of domestic abuse and violence. Not some case where the accuser is a confirmed liar and vindictively jealous.

  10. I was head of Battered Women of Arkansas

    I’ll bet that group was proud of Jerry when he hired Greg Hardy and called him a great leader.

  11. Out of one side of his mouth he says he cares about womens issues and then out of the other he protects a player who the whole world saw abuse a woman.

  12. In others words Jerry your saying there isnt enough proof to show he got caught beating up a woman. Thus, he must be innocent. Hey Jerry, people with guns are savy enough to kill the witness’s too.

  13. LoL Jerrah cares about Domestic Violence? LMAO. He made it clear that he knows nothing and only cares about his team first when the Cowboys brought in Greg Hardy and then repeatedly stuck up for him and his mistakes and even called him a “Leader”. Jerry Jones is the true scum bag.

  15. What a joke, there’s no evidence because Jerry pays his “cleaner” millions to take care of any evidence that exists.

    It’s very telling he chose the words “no evidence” and not “he’s innocent”.

    As for the internal NFL investigations, remember when the cops investigating big Ben were more interested in selfies? Do you think any Dallas cop in their right mind would actively investigate Zeke costing the team?

    Players agreed to this in the CBA because things were looking real bad for the NFLPA (remember the PFT police blotter) so why should I feel sorry for a union member being subjected to a discipline policy set out in the collective bargaining agreement?

  18. “This kid is on his way to becoming the next PacMan Jones. Always getting in trouble, then either weaseling his way out of it or offering up a flimsy apology. Quit making excuses.”

    ———–

    Big difference between Zeke and Pacman. Pacman was actually arrested a bunch of times. Zeke hasn’t been. I could agree if you said he’s immature like OBJ and doesn’t have great judgement of who he hangs out with. But you can’t compare him to a criminal when he’s never been charged with anything.

  20. When he says “no evidence ” is he aware that the victim photos and testimony is in fact “evidence?” He may dispute the validity of the evidence but it is in fact evidence.

  22. Read the txt messages between the accuser and her friend … the ones in which she instructs her friend to lie to the police.

    – If they ask he dragged me out of my car
    — Okay
    — Just now?
    – When we got here
    – Like we pulled up and he showed up then yanked me out if the police ask

  23. He claimed to be so supportive of victims of domestic violence yet he brought in Greg Hardy and Randy Gregory, and then claims that there was zero violence on Ezekial’s ex. No way. His actions speak louder than his words.

  24. dsigrey says:

    August 29, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Let me get you the worlds smallest violin Jerry… Didn’t hear you speak up when Brady and Kraft were getting railroaded.

    ——————————————————————————
    Why would he? Where are Kraft and Brady in this matter? Seeking ways to cheat probably, like not reporting concussions. And don’t mention DV when you had a murderer on your roster. Sit down.

  25. granadafan – what the heck is wrong with you?

    you are going on message boards speaking lies of other people. are you mentally damaged?

    Randy Gregory smokes pot – what does that have to do with this issue?

    you need to find a life.

  29. Cowboys turn. The way this league works is that if a half dozen owners or so push for a pin-the-ears-back move, it happens. Every team has something happen that can be overblown despite a lack of any real evidence.

    The NFL owners are mostly a swirling cluster of rich boy jerks who don’t like not getting their own way.

    Don’t fret, if your team is any good some cluster of owners will grab Roger’s ear and he will do the same to you sooner or later. You fans of sucky teams are pretty safe though.

    Warm balls on the sideline, pipe in noise, and you get a slap on the wrist. Have balls deflated by weather, have a guy with little evidence of abuse or have little evidence of a bounty scheme and you get hammered. It’s absurd.

    Imagine if the Pats were caught piping in noise. The punishment would be epic.

  30. I love how everyone is so sure that he did this. Either you guys have more info then what’s out there or your just saying he is guilty because your bias. Remember how quick everyone was to damn the Duke lacrosse team and how that ended.

    Do i know he didn’t do this? No. But from the stuff i have seen and read I can’t really say he did. And the credibility of the accuser is very questionable.

    Has he had bad judgement. Yes.

    But for the NFL to claim he is a women beater, I find that a little tough to take.

  31. “And so the league will continue to err on the side of punishing players aggressively (regardless of actual guilt) in order to avoid the backlash that happens when a potentially guilty player isn’t deemed to have been punished enough.”

    Unless your a kicker for the Giants with documented proof of your actions, then they’ll err on the side of Mara.

  32. As a result, all players will have to worry about being punished for something they didn’t do, in order to help 345 Park Avenue avoid the backlash that will emerge if it fails once again to throw the book at a player who did something he shouldn’t have done.

    Or how about just not doing those types of things so you don’t have to worry about it?

  33. It’s almost as if none of these people were watching what happened to Brady last year. The way Roger runs his shop anyone can be suspended for anything for any number of games. This system will remain in place until a protracted work stoppage occurs or Godell walks the plank. And guess what Rog will have a new contact any day now.

  34. I would actually love to see Elliott sue the NFL for defamation of character. Since the police are refusing to press charges on allegations; he is an innocent man who was accused of violence by someone who is a proven liar. With the NFL suspending him for domestic violence, with tenuous evidence at best, they are calling him a woman beater to the entire world. My uneducated guess is that they could be criminally liable for harming his reputation and ability to secure advertising deals as one of the top RB’s in the NFL.

    I would at least talk to a lawyer about it a possible 100 million lawsuit. It would definitely make the NFL think twice about publicly hanging one of it’s players off of possible PR repercussions.

  35. nard100 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 12:22 pm
    Out of one side of his mouth he says he cares about womens issues and then out of the other he protects a player who the whole world saw abuse a woman.

    The thing everyone outside of Dallas is missing is this. I was at the parade in question. No one mentions that Zeke arrived with this girl, and also left with her, and spent the following week with her on vacation. Also, no one mentions, that she flashed herself a dozen or more times before Zeke pulled her shirt down, and she also flashed them a dozen or more times afterwards. But hearing that, doesn’t fit with the narrative that he’s a scum bag, so those facts get conveniently left out.

  36. The biggest problem has been how the league has handled these cases. The Josh Brown case is a prime example, it didn’t take a year to do an investigation, he admitted to being an abuser and gets 1 game, then there’s a public outcry. Then, Elliott’s case it takes a year long investigation and you get all this lack of evidence and credibility issues. How is the league handling the Tramaine Brock case ? The basic thing to do is treat each player’s case fairly. What the NFL should do is with joint participation withe NFLPA is hire outside independent investigators for each case. This way there isn’t scrutiny as to how the investigation is handled. Unfortunately, it will never happen because of Goodell’s power to be judge, jury, and executioner until the next CBA.

  37. Everybody saw how “DeflateGate” was handled by the league (a joke) and some people are surprised by this? Wow.

    I see what the NFL is trying to do. They are trying to “replace” the Court because they know 90% of these crimes won’t get the players arrested because they use money, death threats etc. so that the victims never go to Court or call the authorities. It’s not a bad idea per say but the legal system is there to do this job. If it’s broken, there’s not much you can do about it.

  39. One more reason to be thankful I’m not a Cowboys fan…hopefully, in less than a week we’ll be done with this story, the Kaep drama and the posts will be focused on the week 1 games.

  40. dsigrey says:
    August 29, 2017 at 12:05 pm
    Let me get you the worlds smallest violin Jerry… Didn’t hear you speak up when Brady and Kraft were getting railroaded.

    ***************************************************
    I’m REALLY tired of Patriots fans crying about Brady. Lets be clear on something….there is one MAJOR difference in the two cases. What Brady was accused of doing is essentially making a football more comfortable to throw…..now, I dont know what the laws up in New England area are, but I am pretty sure thats not a felony or punishable by serving time in prison.

    What Elliott is accused of is a felony and punishable by time in prison. So, beating a woman and letting air out of a football……they dont equate…..you know…the whole apples and oranges thing.

    Brady was never in danger of going to prison, never in danger of losing endorsements and never in danger of having his name attached to a violent crime for the rest of his life. So…enough with the Brady tears…..its really old and nobody cares anymore.

  41. Unfortunately, the lack of evidence is not going to help. When asked by U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman is there was any evidence against Tom Brady, NFL lawyer Daniel Nash admitted “there was no ‘smoking gun’” showing Brady had direct knowledge that the balls were deflated.

    While my second favorite team is the one playing the Cowboys each week, in this case I believe Zeke is being railroaded by the power crazy commissioner and I hope Zeke prevails. This madness needs to stop.

  42. I posted something a while back and I still haven’t received any information on it but what would prevent Elliot from suing for defamation if he is innocent? The impact to his endorsements or future endorsements is huge. It would be a very difficult case to make since he has to show the league intentionally did it but a good lawyer could make a case.

  43. Jerry is absolutely right about the nfl process being corrupt and flawed when dealing with these matters. Just because it is the system in place, doesn’t make it right and major changes are needed. And pats fans give it a rest, us Cowboys fans can turn around and point the finger at the fact that Kraft was perfectly fine with my ‘boys getting cap hit penalty for spending in an uncapped year. The bottom line is, these owners will get together and figure out the main denominator in their frustration has been the little snake Goodell playing sides, in an ultimate effort to increase his power and influence. Jerry and Kraft got TV money and sponsors, Goodell did not bring in the money, he is just mismanaging what should be a slam dunk business.

