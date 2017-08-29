Jets donate $1 million to Red Cross efforts in Houston

AP

Add the Jets to the list of NFL teams donating to the relief effort in Houston.

Christopher Johnson, who is in control of the team with his brother and team owner Woody Johnson serving as the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom, announced on Wednesday that the team is donating $1 million to the Red Cross to help with their work related to the flooding that’s devastated Houston this week.

The Texans, Patriots, Cowboys and Titans have made similar pledges in recent days and Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has led his own relief effort. Watt began with a goal of raising $500,000, which was met quickly and the current goal is to raise $4 million with over $3.4 million raised as of Tuesday afternoon.

That page can be found here while donations to the Red Cross and United Way, which are among many organizations involved in the relief effort, can also be made online.