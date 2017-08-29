Jets will induct Kevin Mawae into Ring of Honor

Getty Images

The Jets named Kevin Mawae their 2017 Ring of Honor inductee. The Pro Football Hall of Fame likely follows sometime soon.

Mawae, 46, earned eight Pro Bowls in his 16-year NFL career for the Seahawks (1994-97), Jets (1998-2005) and Titans (2006-09). He also was a three-time first-team All-Pro.

Six of the Pro Bowls and two of the All-Pro nods came during his time with the Jets.

Mawae made the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2000s.

He was one of four offensive linemen to make the Hall of Fame finalist list for the Class of 2017 after making it on the semifinalist list the previous two years. Only seven centers are enshrined in Canton, the most recent being Dermontti Dawson.