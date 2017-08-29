Jim Harbaugh has a new job, sort of

Getty Images

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has a certain amount of natural disdain for the media. He’s now a member of it.

Harbaugh, the former 49ers coach who is embarking on his third year with the Wolverines, is launching a new podcast. Attack Each Day: The Harbaugh’s Podcast debuts September 5. It will feature regular visits from family and friends, including Jim’s brother, Ravens coach John Harbaugh, and their father, Jack.

“I’m looking forward to joining my dad and my other family members for our weekly podcast on Podcast One,” Jim Harbaugh said in a press release. “My family has always been a cornerstone of my life, and sharing in this podcast with them is something that is going to be great. A lot of people who I respect have been doing podcasts for years, and the Attack Each Day: The Harbaugh’s Podcast should be a fun experience for our show’s guests and for our listeners.”

Jim Harbaugh is entertaining in part because he’s a bit kooky, very intense, and a little eccentric. At times, however, he seems to be very guarded in his public comments. It’ll be interesting to see which aspects of his personality he’ll share during this once-per-week endeavor.

Regardless, I know I’ll be listening to it.