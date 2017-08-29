Joe Flacco resumes throwing

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh guaranteed that quarterback Joe Flacco would be ready to go in time for the season opener on September 10 and the quarterback has taken a step toward fulfilling that promise.

Harbaugh said Tuesday that Flacco has resumed throwing after an extended layoff due to a back issue that cropped up earlier this summer. Flacco initially said he hoped to be out of action for a week, but he has not practiced or played in any preseason games while waiting for the go-ahead to resume work.

Flacco is not practicing with the team yet, but that should be the next step in getting ready for the Week One game against the Bengals.

Ryan Mallett has filled in for Flacco as the starter during training camp and the preseason. His performances did little to create confidence about the Ravens’ chances should Flacco miss time in the regular season, so Harbaugh’s announcement will likely be greeted with sighs of relief in Baltimore.