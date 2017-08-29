Julian Edelman: Tough times don’t last, tough people do

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman tore his ACL during last Friday’s game against the Lions and he’ll miss the entire season as a result of the injury.

Edelman made his first public comment since the injury in a statement posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday. Edelman offered thanks to those who have reached out since his injury and vowed to make a full return to action next year.

“This has been an extremely trying week. That being said, the amount of support I have received since Friday night is truly humbling. I will approach this rehab process the only way I know how, with everything I have, to make sure I come back stronger than ever. Thank you to everyone for your unwavering love and support. Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

Edelman signed a two-year extension through the 2019 season with the Patriots earlier this year that includes a guaranteed $2 million salary for the 2018 season.