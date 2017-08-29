Leonard Fournette wants to play this week

Getty Images

The fourth preseason game has long been the stomping ground of players on the bottom of the depth chart and the nearly unemployed, something that doesn’t figure to change now that there’s no cut to 75 players ahead of the game.

One player who doesn’t fit into either of those categories would like to see some action for the Jaguars. Running back Leonard Fournette hasn’t played in the last two games while recovering from a foot injury, but returned to practice over the weekend and would like to play in Atlanta on Thursday.

“Hopefully coach will put me in and we’ll see,” Fournette said, via the Florida Times-Union. “Most definitely a drive or two, man, just to get back in a rhythm with the team, especially with the game speed. I go against our defense everyday and we have one of the best in the league right now. So when the first game come, I feel like nobody is going to lose pace or nothing.”

The Jaguars have not run the ball well in the last two games as their running backs have picked up 86 yards on 39 carries once you remove a 51-yard run by Corey Grant on a fake punt. Offensive line play has been a big factor on that front and it will have to get better if Jacksonville is going to have the kind of Fournette-led rushing offense they talked about building this offseason.