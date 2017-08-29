Les Snead on Aaron Donald: We want him here as soon as possible

Getty Images

Rams General Manager Les Snead doesn’t know when Aaron Donald will show up, but he hopes the All-Pro defensive tackle comes back sooner than later.

“We still want Aaron, want him to be here as soon as possible,” Snead said Tuesday, via Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times.

Donald, 26, is training at the University of Pittsburgh this week as he continues his holdout, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Snead wouldn’t discuss specifics of the negotiations but said the Rams will “try to come up with creative scenarios to get this done.” Donald has two years left on his rookie deal, set to earn $1.8 million in 2017 and $6.9 million in 2018.

Donald has outplayed the contract, making 163 tackles and 28 sacks in three seasons. He has earned Pro Bowl honors three times and All-Pro twice.

“At the end of the day, Aaron Donald is on pace to be a Hall of Famer,” Snead said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Donald’s absence was a big topic of conversation in media interviews Tuesday.

“I control what I can control,” running back Todd Gurley said, via quotes distributed by the team. “I’m here trying to get better with the offense. We miss him. Hopefully he’s back, but it’s out of my control.”

The Rams have gotten no indication when Donald might show up, Sean McVay said Sunday. But Gurley knows one thing for sure: Donald isn’t going to feel real good after his first practice.

“He’s going to be hurting,” Gurley said, laughing. “It doesn’t matter. I work out three times a day during the offseason, and you come back that first day of practice, it is what it is. That’s just football for you. It takes some time, but I’m pretty sure he’s grinding. It’s definitely different just playing in a game.”



