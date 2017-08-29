Lions continue to insist Ziggy Ansah will play Week 1

Getty Images

Lions coach Jim Caldwell and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin expressed optimism last week at Ziggy Ansah‘s return for Week 1. General Manager repeated the same Tuesday.

The team’s best pass-rusher remains on the physically unable to perform list, having missed all of training camp and the preseason.

“I expect that Ziggy will be ready for Week 1,” Lions general manager Bob Quinn said Tuesday, via Tim Twentyman of the team website.

Ansah, who missed three games last season with a high ankle sprain, will have to knock some rust off when he gets back. But the Lions want him on the field as soon as possible.

“There are only a few guys that have the kind of explosion, power, size that he has,” Caldwell said. “We don’t have a lot of guys on our team like that genetically built the way he’s constructed.”