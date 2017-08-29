Lions waive Cyrus Kouandjio

Getty Images

The Lions brought in a pair of tackles after left tackle Taylor Decker hurt his shoulder and needed surgery this spring and they parted ways with one of them on Tuesday.

The Lions announced that they have waived Cyrus Kouandjio. Kouandjio was signed on the same day that the team made a trade with the Rams for Greg Robinson and Robinson won the job as Decker’s fill-in over the course of the summer.

Kouandjio was a second-round pick by the Bills in 2014 and was dropped by the Bills shortly after an incident in April that ended with him climbing over an electric fence in a field while partially clothed and asking police to shoot him.

Kouandjio played in 25 games and made seven starts in his three years with the Bills.