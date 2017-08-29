Mitch Trubisky to start Bears’ fourth preseason game

Getty Images

Despite a preseason that made some of us wonder whether Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky should be the starter, Mike Glennon is the No. 1 quarterback. Which means Thursday night may be the last time Trubisky plays for a while.

Bears coach John Fox confirmed today that Trubisky will be the starter for Thursday night’s preseason finale. Neither Glennon nor veteran backup Mark Sanchez will play, so Trubisky will get the bulk of the action and Connor Shaw will play some as well.

The question for the Bears, however, is how long it will be before Trubisky leapfrogs both Sanchez and Glennon. The Bears didn’t trade up to draft Trubisky so he could sit on the bench, so it would seem likely that he’ll start at some point in his rookie year. But that may come only when (or if — probably when) Glennon falters.

Bears fans can enjoy Trubisky on Thursday night, but it’s too soon to say when they can see him on the field in the regular season.