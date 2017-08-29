Rams hire Eric Dickerson as vice president of business development

Getty Images

The Rams have welcomed Eric Dickerson back into the fold. Nine months after the Hall of Famer’s spat with former Rams coach Jeff Fisher, General Manager Les Snead announced the team has hired Dickerson as vice president of business development.

“Really with the main goal of doing what he did for me a long time ago,” Snead said in video released by the team. “Bridging fans to our organization and then not only making them fans of the Rams, but making a difference in their life.”

Dickerson, who signed a one-day deal with the team Tuesday to retire a Ram, will host sponsors and VIP guests and work in the community as the Rams try to build a presence in the city they returned to a year ago after 21 seasons in St. Louis.

“It’s a really good feeling — it really is — to be back with the Rams in an executive position,” Dickerson said. “For me, my thing is I’m all about the fans.”