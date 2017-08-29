Report: Broncos getting calls about trading T.J. Ward

Getty Images

We’ve seen several trades get completed over the last couple of days as teams put the finishing touches on their rosters for the 2017 season and there may be more to come before Saturday’s deadline to get to 53 players.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that one of the teams receiving calls is the Broncos. Per Rapoport, safety T.J. Ward is the subject of those calls and that the Broncos have “had trade conversations” about him.

There’s no word on the tenor of those conversations or if they have progressed to a place where a deal is likely. Ward missed some time with a hamstring injury this summer, but has returned to the field.

Ward is set to make $4.5 million in the final year of his contract with the Broncos. He’s slated to start alongside Darian Stewart and the Broncos have 2016 draft picks Will Parks and Justin Simmons in reserve.