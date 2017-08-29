Report: Browns trying to trade Cameron Erving

Getty Images

Cornerback Joe Haden isn’t the only member of the Browns that the team would reportedly like to unload as teams set their initial rosters for the 2017 season.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the team is also shopping offensive lineman Cameron Erving.

Erving was a first-round pick in 2015 and has moved between positions during his time in Cleveland. He started at center for most of last season, has seen time at guard and was in the mix for the right tackle job this summer. It looks like the Browns have settled on Shon Coleman for that spot, however, and it appears the Browns are done shifting Erving around in hopes of finding a lasting home on their line.

Erving is set to make just under $1.3 million this year and is signed for just over $1.7 million next year on a rookie deal that also includes a team option for the 2019 season.