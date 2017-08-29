Report: Jets have gauged Matt Forte trade market

AP

Running back Matt Forte is the rare Jets veteran who wasn’t cast aside this offseason, but the team may still be looking to part ways with him before the start of the regular season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team has gauged the trade market for Forte, who ran 10 times for 43 yards in his preseason debut last Saturday. Forte had missed time this summer with a hamstring injury, but showed he’s recovered against the Giants.

Forte ran 218 times for 813 yards and seven touchdowns while also catching 30 passes in his first season with the Jets. That production might be appealing to teams looking for a veteran in the backfield, but his $4 million guaranteed salary likely limits some of that appeal. It’s not clear if the Jets would consider simply releasing Forte if they are unable to find a trading partner, although the possibility may also keep the trade talks from heating up.

Bilal Powell and rookie Elijah McGuire would be the next men up in the backfield if Forte does depart.