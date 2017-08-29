Ron Rivera: Won’t really know how Cam Newton is until opener

AP

The Panthers may still give quarterback Cam Newton a few snaps Thursday night in the preseason finale against the Steelers.

But even if they do, they won’t be any closer to knowing how ready the former MVP is for the regular season until after that Sept. 10 game against the 49ers.

“I think he’s still taking steps. You really won’t know until the opener. That’s just the way it is,” Rivera said, via Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer. “Nobody knew what he was going to be like his rookie year. That’s kind of how this is going to be. You won’t know until we open up in San Francisco.”

Newton has played in one series this preseason, a 10-play touchdown drive during which he threw two passes (for 21 yards). And after their ups and downs during training camp as he recovers from shoulder surgery in March (he threw the first four days of camp, got sore, then took 12 days off), the Panthers are trying to brace themselves for anything.

Newton himself maintains that he feels “great,” but Rivera can only really guess, he can’t know.

“You do what you have to do. I think he’s on track. He’s done some good things,” Rivera said. “But you wake up every morning just wanting to make sure he’s fine. He’s done everything we’ve expected so far. So as we’re going forward, we’ll see.”

That’s a lot of hope on which to build a season, after last year went so painfully wrong.