Russell Wilson thinks he has his most talented group of receivers yet

It’s August, which means Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is talking up his teammates

Last year at this time, Wilson was saying the Seahawks had their most talented team yet. This year, Wilson is specifically citing the talent of the Seahawks’ receivers.

“It’s exciting to see all the talent we have at the receiver position. It’s been the most talented group that we’ve had here, in terms of the overall group,” Wilson said.

Last year’s group of wide receivers — Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse, Tyler Lockett and Paul Richardson — is back, and the Seahawks also spent a third-round pick on receiver Amara Darboh and a seventh-round pick on receiver David Moore. Wilson is always an optimistic guy, but this year he sounds particularly optimistic about the guys he’s throwing to.