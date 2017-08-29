Saints cut defensive end Jason Jones

Getty Images

The Saints joined the list of teams parting ways with veterans before final cuts this weekend.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints have released defensive end Jason Jones.

Jones was signed Aug. 12, and had played well in the last two preseason games, but the Saints are apparently going with younger and cheaper options.

The 31-year-old Jones had 3.5 sacks for the Dolphins last year, and has been a solid rotational end for the Lions, Seahawks and Dolphins over the course of his career, with 31.5 sacks in nine seasons.

Teams have to get from 90-man rosters to 53 by Saturday afternoon.