Saints sign Audie Cole, place Clay Harbor on injured reserve

The New Orleans Saints signed linebacker Audie Cole and placed tight end Clay Harbor on injured reserve on Monday.

Cole was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. He’d signed a two-year deal with the Jaguars in March.

He now takes the place of Harbor – another former Jaguar – on the Saints roster. Harbor had not been able to practice recently due to undisclosed injuries, per Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate.

Cole appeared in 57 career games with the Minnesota Vikings since 2012. He’s started seven total games and recorded 85 career tackles with a sack and two passes defended.

Harbor appeared in 12 games with the Detroit Lions last season with two starts. He’s played for the Lions, Jaguars, New England Patriots and Philadelphia eagles in eight seasons in the NFL.