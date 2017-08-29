Scott Tolzien will start the preseason finale

AP

The man who likely will be the starting quarterback of the first regular-season game for the Colts also will be starting the fourth preseason game. Yes, Scott Tolzien will play — and start — Thursday’s game against the Bengals.

“We’re still building,” Tolzien said Tuesday, the Colts’ official website. “I mean, this is a very important week just to get better as we prepare for the regular season.”

On Monday, Pagano hadn’t decided whether Tolzien would play in the preseason finale. By Tuesday, the call had been made.

With Stephen Morris and Phillip Walker also on the roster, the Colts have made another call: They won’t be calling anyone else to join the team.

“We’re moving forward with who we have on this football team right now, and who’s practicing,” Pagano said.

Who isn’t practicing is franchise quarterback Andrew Luck. It’s still not known what he will. By Saturday, the Colts will have to activate Luck from the physically unable to perform list. Otherwise, he’ll be unavailable for at least the first six weeks of the season.