Soon-to-be free agent Drew Brees takes note of Matthew Stafford’s contract

Getty Images

After this season, Drew Brees will be a free agent. And he’s taking note of the kind of money quarterbacks are making.

After the Lions gave Matthew Stafford the biggest contract in NFL history, Brees said today that he texted agent Tom Condon, who represents both Stafford and Brees.

“I just sent him a text that just said, ‘Wow,’” Brees said. “That was it.”

The question now is whether Brees can expect to see even more money than Stafford on his next contract. Given that Brees is 38 and Stafford is 29, there’s no way Brees will get more total money or more guaranteed money than Stafford. But on a short-term deal, Brees may average more per year than Stafford. Brees is surely pleased to see Stafford re-set the top of the market.