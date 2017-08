Getty Images

The Steelers began the process of reducing their roster today, scratching three names off the 90-man.

The team announced that rookie linebacker Keion Adams was placed on injured reserve.

Their seventh-rounder from Western Michigan, Adams injured his shoulder early in camp and is expected to need surgery to repair the damage.

They also released defensive end Christian Brown and tight end Phazahn Odom.

Teams have to get down to the regular season limit of 53 by Saturday afternoon.