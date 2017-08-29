Texans want season opener to stay in Houston

Getty Images

On Monday, PFT’s Mike Florio proposed the Texans and Jaguars flip home games because of unprecedented flooding in Houston.

The Texans currently are scheduled to host Jacksonville in the season opener, with Houston going to the Jaguars on Dec. 17. Houston already has moved its preseason finale against the Cowboys on Thursday to AT&T Stadium.

But the Texans made it clear Tuesday that not only do they want to play at NRG Stadium on Sept. 10 if at all possible, but they believe it’s “important” for the city that they play at home.

“If our stadium’s ready to go, it’s important to have that game at home,” coach Bill O’Brien said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “Maybe it gives our fans a chance, for three hours at least, to cheer and kind of forget about the trials and tribulations of what would be the last two weeks.

“I think we have the best fans, anyway, so just imagine what NRG Stadium will be like for that first home game. Football’s big in Texas, anyway, but when you put it in Houston and take into consideration such a catastrophic event, football becomes even bigger. It gives our fans a chance to cheer and let off some steam.”

Texans linebacker Brian Cushing said playing at home would “help the healing process” in

“I think that would be the most important thing for the people,” Cushing said. “Knowing how much people care about football in Houston, it’s more important than just about anything.

“For us to play that first game at home, it would smooth a lot of things over. I’m not saying completely, but, I believe it would help.”