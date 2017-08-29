The full Matthew Stafford contract details

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has traded a $16.5 million base salary in 2017 plus the ability to play the Kirk Cousins year-to-year franchise tag game for a new five-year extension. Per a source with knowledge of the agreement, here are the full details of what is a six-year contract between the Lions and the first overall pick in the 2009 draft, with a full value of $151.5 million.

1. $50 million signing bonus.

2. $1 million 2017 base salary, fully guaranteed.

3. $6.5 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2018 league year. The bonus is guaranteed for injury at signing, and it become fully-guaranteed on the third day of the 2018 league year.

4. $9.5 million 2018 base salary, fully guaranteed at signing.

5. $5.5 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2019 league year. The bonus is guaranteed for injury at signing, and it becomes fully-guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2018 (not 2019) league year.

6. $13.5 million 2019 base salary, guaranteed for injury at signing. It becomes fully-guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2018 (not 2019) league year.

7. $6 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2020 league year. The bonus is guaranteed for injury at signing, and it becomes fully-guaranteed in the 2019 league year.

8. $15 million 2020 base salary.

9. $10 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2021 league year.

10. $9.5 million 2021 base salary.

11. $10 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2022 league year.

12. $12.5 million 2022 base salary.

13. $500,000 workout bonuses in 2018 through 2022.

Here are a few highlights of the deal.

1. The $50 million signing bonus is the most in league history, eclipsing the $40 million given last year by the Ravens to Joe Flacco.

2. The $51 million to be paid in the first year surpasses the $44 million in first year cash flow given to Flacco and Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

3. $60.5 million is fully guaranteed at signing.

4. Given the structure, Stafford will have $86 million locked in as fully guaranteed in March of 2018. (Luck had $60 million triggered by year two; Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has $47 million.) The final $6 million becomes fully guaranteed in March of 2019.

5. All guarantees have no offset language, which means that if he’s released, he’ll be allowed to double dip.

6. As a practical matter, it’s a firm three-year commitment and likely at least four years. The guarantees expire after 2020, making the last two years (at $19.5 million and $22.5 million) team-held options.

So that’s the deal. Yes, he could have played out his current deal and forced the Lions to tag him for up to three seasons. But Stafford has shifted the injury risk for the next three years (plus) to the Lions, he’s pocketed $50 million out of the gates, and he’ll likely make $108.5 million through 2020.

  3. In 8 yrs in Detroit Stafford hasn’t gotten much help from run game. Only 7x has Lions RB rushed for 100 yards in game.

  4. And he’s never even sniffed the SB. At least Flacco had a nice playoff run for a few years there. Stafford’s contract is a testament to how starved teams are for QB talent.

  7. That is a lot of money no doubt but at least I can say we’re not the Jets or the Jags who are completely rudderless at the position. Add the Browns into that too once Kizer falls on his face.

  8. Every negotiation needs to be looked at in it’s own context AND point in time. Beyond all the foolish “he’s not worth it. not a top 5…blah, blah, blah,” it’s a reasonable deal for where the market is RIGHT NOW. More importantly it provides security for both team and player as well as cost certainty for cap planning going forward. The Lions are a work in progress not a finished product. Quinn has his cornerstone in place at a number that is far from crippling, essentially $10M more per than it was with a an ever increasing cap. Regardless of the current sticker shock, that number will look pretty tame in a couple of years.

  12. Michael LaRocca, Technical Editor says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:26 am
    The highest paid player in NFL history still makes significantly less than the worst commissioner in NFL history.
    ——————————

    And other than a gratuitous Goodell shot, which we all enjoy, how does that move the narrative forward Michael? In our never ending quest for a good apples to oranges analogy it would be helpful if you could flesh that out for us.

  14. I’m happy to see Mathew get this deal, but I hope that it doesn’t suck up too much of the cap space that is needed to put a better team around him. Having a great QB doesn’t matter if there is nobody decent to throw to.

  16. By replacing his base salary for 2017 (was $16.5 million, now just $1 million), they actually cut $15.5 million from the prior contract. So the net result is 5 years/$119.5 million, or $23.9 million/year.

  17. Alright Derek, the tag of leagues highest paid player has been removed. Let’s go out and win some games now, so we can revisit this in 4 years.

