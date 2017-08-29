Titans controlling owner donates $1 million to J.J. Watt’s YouCaring drive

Getty Images

Amy Adams Strunk’s football team once called Houston home. She still calls it home.

The Titans controlling owner pledged $1 million to J.J. Watt‘s relief fund. Strunk’s donation is in addition to the $25,000 the Titans Foundation donated to the Red Cross.

“The flooding and devastation to the Houston area has been painful to watch,” Strunk said, via the team website. “As a native to the area, I have been so encouraged to see how the locals and the nation as a whole have come together to help one another. The NFL, at the end of the day, is a family that helps one another in times of need. J.J. has created a dynamic where boots will be on the ground with immediate aid to those who need it. The Titans want to be a part of his effort to help the Houston community as it rebuilds. I talked with him earlier today, and he was very appreciative. We discussed his plans, and I know he is determined to help as many people as he can.”

The Texans defensive end began an online fundraising page Sunday night, seeking $200,000 in donations for victims of Hurricane Harvey. The YouCaring fundraiser surpassed $2 million earlier Tuesday.

