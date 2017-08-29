Vontae Davis to miss multiple weeks with groin injury

Posted by Josh Alper on August 29, 2017, 1:21 PM EDT
The Colts haven’t said whether quarterback Andrew Luck will play in the first week of the regular season, but we know that they won’t have cornerback Vontae Davis.

Coach Chuck Pagano announced on Tuesday, via Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star, that Davis is expected to miss multiple weeks with a groin injury. Davis was injured against the Steelers on Saturday.

Davis is one of a handful of holdovers on defense in Indy after an offseason spent remaking the unit under new General Manager Chris Ballard. The reason he’s in that group is because he was one of the few Colts defensive players to play well in recent seasons and has been durable to boot with three missed games over the last four years.

Rashaan Melvin started Saturday’s game along with Davis while second-round pick Quincy Wilson sat out with a knee injury. Wilson, who returned to practice on Monday, joins fifth-round pick Nate Hairston, Chris Culliver, Corey White and 2016 second round pick T.J. Green (who was drafted as a safety) as options to fill in for Davis.

5 responses to “Vontae Davis to miss multiple weeks with groin injury

  2. tylawspick6 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 1:22 pm
    ………..and look who’s first on a Colts article.
    Speaking of ‘karma’, How’s Edelman looking this year?

  3. Geez, don’t these guys stretch? Who’s the trainer? I’m kidding. Actually, the Colts are going to be alright in the secondary. T.J. Green will shut down one side, and the rookie, Quincy Wilson can play the other side. Just for good measure they have Rashaan Melvin who can play, and their fifth rounder from this year, Nate Hairston adds depth. Take your time Vontae.

  4. crush22 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 1:38 pm
