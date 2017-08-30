Aaron Rodgers believes Colin Kaepernick isn’t on a team due to his protests

Posted by Mike Florio on August 30, 2017, 10:58 AM EDT
Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has seen what quarterback Colin Kaepernick can do, in a couple of postseason games. And Rodgers believes that Kaepernick currently should be gainfully employed by an NFL team.

I think he should be on a roster right now,” Rodgers tells Mina Kimes of ESPN The Magazine. “I think because of his protests, he’s not.”

Rodgers also explained that he understands why some players are protesting during the national anthem, even though Rodgers isn’t inclined to join in.

“I’m gonna stand because that’s the way I feel about the flag — but I’m also 100 percent supportive of my teammates or any fellow players who are choosing not to,” Rodgers told Kimes. “They have a battle for racial equality. That’s what they’re trying to get a conversation started around. . . . I don’t understand what it’s like to be in that situation. What it is to be pulled over, or profiled, or any number of issues that have happened, that Colin was referencing — or any of my teammates have talked to me about. . . . But I know it’s a real thing my black teammates have to deal with.”

The anti-Kaepernick crowd surely will find a way to discredit or discount Rodgers’ opinion, the same way that the anti-Kaepernick crowd finds a way to twist and reject any other facts or opinion that support the notion that Kaepernick should be employed.  The process began as a clumsy effort to make it all about football, and it has evolved into a clumsy effort to suggest that Kaepernick’s activities constitute the kind of baggage/distraction that can’t overcome his skills. It will culminate in a clumsy effort to claim “next man up” if/when starting quarterbacks get injured and teams insist on going with substandard understudies who consistently prove the adage that bad quarterbacks are hard to find.

13 responses to “Aaron Rodgers believes Colin Kaepernick isn’t on a team due to his protests

  3. Wait a minute, it’s possible to respect the flag AND understand what these guys are protesting about?! For real though, these are wise words from Rodgers.

  5. Why is Kaepernick owed a spot on an NFL roster? If owners and coaches decide that his protests are too much of a distraction and will hurt the team more than his presence helps the team, they have every right to look elsewhere for a backup QB.

  6. The vast majority of people understand that A big part of the reason Kaepernick is not on a team is because of the protests. However, there is the fact that he opted out of a contract with the Niners. Now the Niners may have told him they were going to release him if he didn’t, but that also would mean the Niners, who have nothing happening at the QB position, didn’t want him. So, there’s that.

  7. I didn’t really think this was up for debate. Of course he’s not signed because of the distraction he would cause. Now having said that, if Kaepernick was a top 20 QB would he still be unsigned? Absolutely not.

  11. The only thing clumsy is the nonstop posts trying to portray Kaepernick as a victim of forces out of his own control. His play declined and his attitude and behavior stink.

  13. NOBODY owes Kaepernick a job! There is nothing in the Constitution or the Bill of Rights that says ANYONE has to employ someone just because some other people believe it should happen. Personally, I don’t believe Kaepernick has a “right” to anything that isn’t guaranteed by the Constitution, the Bill of Rights or enacted law. His not working has nothing to do with anything other than he is a distraction, pure and simple, he is a distraction and a pollution in the locker room that can cause disharmony amongst team members. HE IS THE ONE WHO WALKED AWAY FROM A GUARANTEED CONTRACT!

