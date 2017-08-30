Aaron Rodgers believes Colin Kaepernick isn’t on a team due to his protests

Posted by Mike Florio on August 30, 2017, 10:58 AM EDT
Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has seen what quarterback Colin Kaepernick can do, in a couple of postseason games. And Rodgers believes that Kaepernick currently should be gainfully employed by an NFL team.

I think he should be on a roster right now,” Rodgers tells Mina Kimes of ESPN The Magazine. “I think because of his protests, he’s not.”

Rodgers also explained that he understands why some players are protesting during the national anthem, even though Rodgers isn’t inclined to join in.

“I’m gonna stand because that’s the way I feel about the flag — but I’m also 100 percent supportive of my teammates or any fellow players who are choosing not to,” Rodgers told Kimes. “They have a battle for racial equality. That’s what they’re trying to get a conversation started around. . . . I don’t understand what it’s like to be in that situation. What it is to be pulled over, or profiled, or any number of issues that have happened, that Colin was referencing — or any of my teammates have talked to me about. . . . But I know it’s a real thing my black teammates have to deal with.”

The anti-Kaepernick crowd surely will find a way to discredit or discount Rodgers’ opinion, the same way that the anti-Kaepernick crowd finds a way to twist and reject any other facts or opinion that support the notion that Kaepernick should be employed.  The process began as a clumsy effort to make it all about football, and it has evolved into a clumsy effort to suggest that Kaepernick’s activities constitute the kind of baggage/distraction that can’t overcome his skills. It will culminate in a clumsy effort to claim “next man up” if/when starting quarterbacks get injured and teams insist on going with substandard understudies who consistently prove the adage that bad quarterbacks are hard to find.

Permalink 117 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

117 responses to “Aaron Rodgers believes Colin Kaepernick isn’t on a team due to his protests

  3. Wait a minute, it’s possible to respect the flag AND understand what these guys are protesting about?! For real though, these are wise words from Rodgers.

  5. Why is Kaepernick owed a spot on an NFL roster? If owners and coaches decide that his protests are too much of a distraction and will hurt the team more than his presence helps the team, they have every right to look elsewhere for a backup QB.

  6. The vast majority of people understand that A big part of the reason Kaepernick is not on a team is because of the protests. However, there is the fact that he opted out of a contract with the Niners. Now the Niners may have told him they were going to release him if he didn’t, but that also would mean the Niners, who have nothing happening at the QB position, didn’t want him. So, there’s that.

  7. I didn’t really think this was up for debate. Of course he’s not signed because of the distraction he would cause. Now having said that, if Kaepernick was a top 20 QB would he still be unsigned? Absolutely not.

  11. The only thing clumsy is the nonstop posts trying to portray Kaepernick as a victim of forces out of his own control. His play declined and his attitude and behavior stink.

  13. NOBODY owes Kaepernick a job! There is nothing in the Constitution or the Bill of Rights that says ANYONE has to employ someone just because some other people believe it should happen. Personally, I don’t believe Kaepernick has a “right” to anything that isn’t guaranteed by the Constitution, the Bill of Rights or enacted law. His not working has nothing to do with anything other than he is a distraction, pure and simple, he is a distraction and a pollution in the locker room that can cause disharmony amongst team members. HE IS THE ONE WHO WALKED AWAY FROM A GUARANTEED CONTRACT!

  14. Of course he would be a distraction, but on top of that didn’t he change to a vegan diet and lose a bunch of weight to the point where it looked like he lost muscle? That would scare off NFL teams too.

  15. Rodgers went to cal… as did Lynch… They taught those boys how to cash in…. What college is all about.

  17. Smart business people would never put themselves in a position where the distraction brought by the player disrupts the business goal to make money and win the Super Bowl.

    Smart players who have a grievance would be smart to take their position and work it through the system. Become active in politics and run for an elected office so they can be part of the dialogue and have a vote in changing policy.

    So far only the business people are being smart about the Kapernick protest.

  18. Kaepernick alienated NFL sponsors and that’s why he doesn’t have a job. The sponsors told the owners that they would pull their support (and money) if he was signed, hence the reason no team has been serious about signing him. At the end of the day, Kaep made his decision to kneel and sponsors made their decision to not support a team that employs him. Kaep, being a 5 year NFL veteran, knew this wouldn’t go over well and chose to do it anyway. He’s handled the situaion poorly from the beginning and he’s paying the price.

  19. NOBODY!!! That’s NOBODY has a RIGHT to be employed as an NFL player. Stop. Please just stop. If some owner decides he wants to hire a running QB that can’t anticipate, read defenses, or make throws thru NFL size windows and who also likes to hijack the National Anthem for non-football related agendas, then Kap will get a call. UNTIL THEN, JUST STOP!

  21. No reasonable person has said otherwise. It’s the fact that he’s mediocre AND a distraction. When Dak Prescott has to answer questions about a QB that’s not on his team or on the team he’s playing against, and then gets ripped for having the “wrong” opinion, that’s the distraction that no team wants to deal with. Nor are they obligated to deal with it.

    His supporters go after Mike Vick for saying he should get a haircut, his girlfriend compares the Ravens owner to a slave owner, the media makes a weekly update on who’s taking a knee.

    If you really care about Kaepernick having a job, then stop sending twitter mobs after his detractors. You’re Tebowing him into unemployment.

  22. “His play declined and his attitude and behavior stink.”

    He had 12 TDs vs 4 INTs and decent stats on a horrible 9ers team last year. That’s better than a lot of the low end starters would have done.

    You’re right about his attitude though. He’s had plenty of opportunity to apologize for the Castro shirt and pig socks, which would go a long way towards opening a door back on to an NFL team I think. Instead its just silence from his camp and he lets that stuff hang out there. Not one of the other players protesting felt the need to support a communist dictator or call all police pigs.

  23. The article says that he thinks that the protests were peaceful and respectful. Maybe the ones on the field. The other forms of protest were far from respectful. The statement he made by wearing pig cop socks was stereotyping in its truest form – a demonstration of ignorance using a behavior type shared with bigots. And sporting a t-shirt at a press conference of a brutal dictator who ran a police state that was more oppressive than anything he is protesting is deeply offensive to so many people.

    If you take Colin Kaepernick for what he is about in totality – a guy who is less about social justice and more about hate – it’s self-evident why owners would be massively apprehensive about having him around. Mix in the fact that is just not that good, and I am not sure how a reasonable business person would come to another conclusion. This only remains controversial because the media focuses on one part of his protests perhaps to keep the controversy alive in the name of making a profit.

  27. Seriously, didn’t kaep opt out of 14 mill guaranteed this season?
    He voluntarily quit. End of subject

  28. Why is Kaepernick keep getting talked about. I don’t hear anyone talking about RGIII and why he has not been signed anywhere. He actually looked ok with the Browns prior to getting injured. Certainly there should be as much intrigue with him as Kap ?

  29. Rodgers just wants him picked up because he knows that even his crappy defense can defend Kaepernick.

  30. The wisdom of our founding fathers has been largely forgotten in this country, and most people only believe in freedom of speech when the content doesn’t offend them. How convenient.

  31. In other news, water is wet.

    So tired of this story. The Constitution does not guarantee someone the right to be a QB in the NFL. NFL owners have come to the conclusion that the protest baggage Kaepernick would bring to an NFL to team at this point out weighs his skill and/or desire to play professional football. End of story.

  32. #1 he isnt very good, but good enough to be on a team so yes it’s because of his protests. #2 who cares? A team can choose who they want on their team and there are PLENTY of players who cause issues on teams and are released and teams avoid them b/c of that stigma. You made your bed, now lie in it Kaep!!! Yes you have freedom of speech, but that doesnt make you immune to any backlash.

  33. It is sitting then kneeling for the anthem and the cops are pigs socks and the Castro shirt. Add the fact that he walked away from the 49’ers and $14 million this season. Choices have consequences. Kaepernick made his choices and now he is experiencing the consequences of those choices. He’s unemployed because he quit. He’s considered toxic by many because of his actions. Now maybe the 49’ers would have cut him, maybe they wouldn’t have. Nobody knows that except for Lynch and Shanahan. Based strictly on talent and past accomplishments is he good enough to be employed in the NFL? I would say yes absolutely, but he is not owed a job by anyone.

  34. Lets clear something up. Because everyone of these stories frames this as, teams are punishing Kaepernick because they were offended or they are racist or they don’t like him, etc.

    No one that I know of has every disputed that the protest is playing a role. On the contrary, EVERYONE agrees its because of the protest. These same people also acknowledge that your talent/ability as well as distractions are all weighed when making roster decisions. A marginally talented guy, that presents nothing but distractions and drama is going to have a very hard time finding a job. A marginal player that is a model citizen and creates no drama or distraction is going to be a roster lock.

    So yes, the protests are playing a role. If he had Aaron Rodgers talent, he’d be on a team. Unfortunately for Kaepernick, he has Tebow’s talent. That’s reality. Is he good enough to play in the NFL? Yes. Is he good enough to start? No. And no one wants a back up QB, who has the NAACP marching outside their stadium if he doesn’t play. Who has a girlfriend that will call the owner a slave master if he doesn’t play, etc. No no no no. The headache outweighs the benefits of having him on the team. Sorry folks, welcome to real life. It sucks for Kaepernick if he wants to play, but I don’t see him saying he wants to play. And he chose this path on his own.

  35. 2016
    16 TD’s 4 INT’s (also lost 3 fumbles) added another 468 yards and 2 TD’s rushing while on a VERY crappy team. I’ve seen far worse. We all have seen far worse.

  38. It’s laughable to me how much people regurgitate false info (”Well he opted out!!!). Kaep opted out because he would’ve been cut had he not, as this website published months ago.

    It’s like people don’t even know the facts, they just want to spew whatever false narrative fits their agenda.

    Kudos to Rodgers on his comments, understand it’s hard to criticize a stance against something you’ve never had to experience.

  41. Rodgers is entirely correct, but that doesn’t mean Kaepernick should have a job. If this were the Olympics, and the sole determinant was athletic skill, then yes, he would have a job. But this isn’t a pure meritocracy, the NFL is a part of the entertainment industry, and as such, turning yourself into a polarizing PR pariah is not conducive to your continued employment. Is it fair that radical political views draw more social opprobrium than actual criminal acts? Perhaps not, but that is the reality of the situation and whining about it isn’t going to change anything. Entertainers that irritate and offend their customers don’t remain entertainers for long.

  42. billjoseph2014 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:16 am
    NOBODY owes Kaepernick a job! There is nothing in the Constitution or the Bill of Rights that says ANYONE has to employ someone just because some other people believe it should happen. Personally, I don’t believe Kaepernick has a “right” to anything that isn’t guaranteed by the Constitution, the Bill of Rights or enacted law. His not working has nothing to do with anything other than he is a distraction, pure and simple, he is a distraction and a pollution in the locker room that can cause disharmony amongst team members. HE IS THE ONE WHO WALKED AWAY FROM A GUARANTEED CONTRACT!

    Why do people keep saying this? The 49ers already publicly stated that they were realeasing him anyway if he didn’t opt out so he went ahead and got a head start on free agency. People keep trying to make it seem like he’s Mark Sanchez, it’s no reason outside of unreasonable money that he shouldn’t be on a roster right now.

  44. Any player who speaks out against anthem protests risks being ostracized by teammates. So a lot of players can’t say what they really feel so they tow the line.

  45. I might be missing something but it seems that an NFL owner has the right to consider the disruptive aspect when considering employment of a leadership position. CK did not do himself any favors by making uninformed comments along with his protests. It is unfortunate that he chose the work place as a platform given the fact that athletes have many other avenues to express their views outside of the actual game itself. Why is it such a revelation when another Quarterback states the obvious. The teams and owners want to compete at the highest level, provide a fan friendly product and make a lot of money doing it. It has nothing to do with race or politics. It is his right to protest and it is the owners right to not employ someone who defecates where he eats.

  46. If Kap played like Rogers he’d be employed. He does not though. He also isn’t helping himself by not saying anything at all. Of course when he did say things last year he sounded uneducated in the topic he was talking about. Bottom line is that he isn’t good enough to be worth the distractions or loss of revenue do to fan protests over the hiring.

  47. Colin is not the qb he once was. Is he better than some of the backups? Sure. Is he willing to sign for what most backups are making? Doubtful. Is the distraction worth it? Definitely not. But of course if you don’t agree with the leftist leanings of this site, you are “twisting facts”. And your comments rarely get posted after “moderation”.

  50. Maybe the Packers should sign him. Their backup quarterback situation stinks. Then when Kap posts on social media about the police being like the slave patrol or making other such disgusting statements, it will say “Green Bay Packers” next to his name. Wouldn’t all teams love to have that?

  51. “finds a way to twist and reject any other facts or opinion that support the notion that Kaepernick should be employed. ”

    The only fact is that Kaepernick does not have a job as an NFL QB. Anything else you say is just twisting and rejecting that fact. Did he walk away from a contract? Yes. Would they have cut him anyway? That seems like a yes. If he is good enough, why would the 49ers cut him when they have no other starting caliber QB? It appears owners and/or coaches don’t want him. They know better than you. Why is this difficult for some to understand?

  53. Lesean McCoy says that he’s not on a team because he’s not good enough.
    Aaron Rodgers says that he’s not on a team because of the protests.

    They’re both right.

    For every team, signing him to a contract or not is a binary decision, but there are multiple factors that go in to it. Thus far, every NFL team has done a cost-benefit analysis and decided that, all things considered, including both playing ability AND public relations impact, that the costs outweigh the benefit, the risk is greater than the reward.

    That doesn’t mean that they’re all right, of course, or that they’ve all weighed factors appropriately. But it’s just flame-fanning to keep attributing it entirely to the fact that he kneeled during the National Anthem – there are a lot of NFL players who have done so and are still drawing NFL paychecks.

    The funny thing is, he wanted to provoke a reaction, to cause people to change behaviors and respond to his actions. Well, he did, and they have.

    And now people are whining because they don’t like the reaction that he provoked…

  54. Not too complicated. Kapernik is a good enough backup QB who would be on a roster, but he’s just not good enough to be worth the blow back and distraction.

    His own mother who raised him, knows him, and loves him more than anyone publicly called him out regarding his persecution complex issues. If I were an owner, I’d trust Mom.

  55. “Nothing but respect for Rodgers”

    Why? Because he took a politically correct view of this issue? A view that will make him a darling of the media.

    Oh yeah, that took real guts…NOT.

  56. h0metownzero says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:30 am
    The wisdom of our founding fathers has been largely forgotten in this country, and most people only believe in freedom of speech when the content doesn’t offend them. How convenient.
    __________________________________________________
    Freedom of speech applies only to government consequences for speech, not private sector consequences.
    CK’s workplace seems to be fine with his using work time and work uniform to espouse his politics, because there is nothing in players’ contracts to prevent that, or to punish for it it seems. Were I an employer, I wouldn’t be fine with players using my time and my uniform to espouse anything personal, regardless of belief. Just as I wouldn’t expect my employees to use their personal time for unpaid work.

  58. OH… well… Gold and Green Jesus SAID it, so this MUST be true.

    Will you defenders of him ALL get over the “He had good stats on a bad team” argument? They still lost 14 Games!!!!

    Sam Bradford posted the highest completion % of ALL TIME last year, and I can bet that if he were cut NONE of you would be arguing that he should be employed and having protests over it.

    You’d just yawn and say “So what… all short passes.”

    This is NOT about JUST politics or race. It’s about his protest AND the fact he was the main QB for a team that still LOST almost every damn game. Who CARES how good his stats are?

    All that matters in competetive sports is W-L.

  59. 25 game comparison:
    Colin Kaepernick: 5-20
    Jamarcus Russell: 7-18

    Which one of these players is still in the league, so answer will shock you! Neither!!!

  61. “….the same way that the anti-Kaepernick crowd finds a way to twist and reject any other facts or opinion that support the notion that Kaepernick should be employed.”
    Just like the pro-Kaepernick crowd will find a way to twist and reject any facts that support the notion that Kaepernick shouldn’t be employed.

  62. That’s his opinion and he’s entitled to it. However, Kaepernick’s body of work does not justify him being a starter so nobody is going to want him. I have said this before if it were about the protests why are Marshawn Lynch, Michael Bennett, and others who have kneeled during the national anthem still in the league?

  63. You couch-quarterbacks are hilarious! The top NFL QB says Colin should be on an NFL team NOW and YOU clowns KNOW better right? Sad and ignorant, but not surprising.

  64. Thank You Aaron for imparting truth. I love people who have actual experience with people of color, instead of getting their experiences from the Fake News Channels.

  65. rac2us says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:28 am

    I don’t hear anyone talking about RGIII and why he has not been signed anywhere. He actually looked ok with the Browns prior to getting injured.
    ————————-

    That right there is what they call answering your own question.

  66. The pig police socks was not a protest, just pure anti-police sentiment. The Castro t-shirt during Miami week was just provocative. He can protest on his own time, not on his employer’s time. Why isn’t this clear?

  67. Let this be a lesson to CK & all his supports. You each have a right to act in a way that is disparaging to others…while everyone else has a right to remove themselves from any association with you as a result. Employment is a privilege, not a right. Apart from being a dismal player at best, he’s now also a bad Public Relations lightening rod.

    I hope he enjoys his new career in the CFL (they might actually hire him).

  69. At some point, it would be worth asking of those kneeling in protest during the national anthem exactly what good that is doing in support of their cause.

    In you’re interested in promoting racial equality, I’m not seeing how anthem protests are doing that. Most people will take this (and rightfully so) as disrespect of the nation that has given them the kind of wealth 99% of Americans will never have, and a disrespect of a vast majority of our nation’s law enforcement officers. On the other hand, working within their communities to improve relations between law enforcement and minority communities seems like a good place to start, but you can forget about the sports media covering it.

  70. I’m so sick of these fake Kaepernick takes. What is he going to say, Kaepernick shouldn’t be on a team, and he isn’t because he sucks ?!?!?!?!?!?!

    Every answer is the politically correct answer. No one is going to come out and say he shouldn’t be on a team.

  72. What does Aarong Rogers think of Ryan Fitzpatrick or RGIII not having jobs? Are they entitled to them as well or does that just extend to Kaep?

  73. “I think he should be on a team right now. I think because of his protests he’s not.”

    Mr. Rogers – that just dawned on you? Wow – can’t get a thing by you.

    It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood isn’t it?

  74. roth19 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:59 pm
    I’m so sick of these fake Kaepernick takes. What is he going to say, Kaepernick shouldn’t be on a team, and he isn’t because he sucks ?!?!?!?!?!?!

    Every answer is the politically correct answer. No one is going to come out and say he shouldn’t be on a team.

    —————

    Actually the entire NFL has come out and said he shouldn’t be on a team…..because he isn’t.

  75. I’d say both. However, I enjoy the fact that the guy disrespect the National Anthem go jobless. I really do. This is my only thank to the nfl this season!!!

  78. packers291 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:57 am
    Is Kap willing to take the veteran minimum? Why hasn’t his agent spoken to the media? Why hasn’t Kap?
    ______________

    Because Kap doesn’t WANT to be signed. The dude loves playing the martyr role. It brings more attention to his “cause”. As long as the media doesn’t ask questions about Kaep’s motivations (they won’t because they love his cause), he’s free to continue the victim act.

  79. Ive stated before, i dont care one way or the other if Kap stands, sits, dances, or flips upside down & farts the star spangled banner, its none of my buisness. But Rodgers is likely right, because Kap is better than some starters, and a lot of backups. He absolutely should be on a roster. All of you that are saying he is horrible are just salty… signed,
    Broncos fan

  81. Rogers may be a stand up guy … but I think if his pool guy showed up and started telling him all his thoughts about social justice instead of cleaning the pool, he’d find another pool guy.

  82. Interesting that Rodgers’ comments are a direct contradiction of what Mike McCarthy has said multiple times in opposition to any Packer not standing for the anthem ….

  83. I ve had relatives incarcerated, on food stamps and welfare, homes foreclosed on, went through bankruptcy, and i ve been stopped in the middle of the night in for little reason other than i know they are stopping me to see if i ve been drinking. So no i dont u derstand the protests. My feeling on people is you have good and bad, sucessful and not sucessful in every race.

  84. The protests, sod61, is because there aren’t enough people like you, and those protesting want that to change..
    ——————————–
    sod61 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:20 pm
    I ve had relatives incarcerated, on food stamps and welfare, homes foreclosed on, went through bankruptcy, and i ve been stopped in the middle of the night in for little reason other than i know they are stopping me to see if i ve been drinking. So no i dont u derstand the protests. My feeling on people is you have good and bad, sucessful and not sucessful in every race.

  87. patsrule59 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:10 pm
    “Nothing but respect for Rodgers”

    Why? Because he took a politically correct view of this issue? A view that will make him a darling of the media.

    Oh yeah, that took real guts…NOT.

    ||||||||||

    You’d be adding to the greatness of TB’s legacy if he spoke up.

    The truth is,

    I give players credit that are trying to answer questions about it. It’s too easy for the media to twist a players words into whatever the hell they want nowadays. We should be lucky some of them give more than one word answers to avoid getting crucified for letting something slip out. It is more interesting to hear some honesty. Most interviews are worthless to watch or read.

  88. “Smart business people would never put themselves in a position where the distraction brought by the player disrupts the business goal to make money and win the Super Bowl.

    Smart players who have a grievance would be smart to take their position and work it through the system. Become active in politics and run for an elected office so they can be part of the dialogue and have a vote in changing policy.

    So far only the business people are being smart about the Kapernick protest.”

    -Good point, but Kap didn’t even vote last year so there’s that. He’s just protesting to protest. If he believed in real change he would have voted.

  89. Rodgers is one of the few NFL players that gives intelligent, well thought-out interviews without all the clichés — they are fun to read. The only negative thing I can say about him is that he plays for a rival team.

  90. Another reason he’s not signed is because he didn’t want to be a backup with a backup’s salary. There’s been a couple teams that have offered him contracts that HE turned down.

    All this is on his ungrateful, greedy, and entitled self.

  91. Sure, he’d have a job without the protests, but who wants backup QB who draws that much negative attention. The owners can be stupid sometimes, but not in this case.

    I love Aaron Rodgers the QB, but I’m not gonna lie. Brett Favre is the one you’d rather go have a beer with.

  92. right – we all know that and are perfectly fine with it. Nobody is trying to hide that fact. In fact, most i would say are proud of it. Maybe if he did somethign useful such as what JJ Watt is doing, people would see it differently. BUt he is just causing a big old divide and nobody wants that.

  93. Of course its about the protests. And an owner or CEO of a company has every right to not employ someone because of it. Just like Kaep and every other athlete has the right to protest whatever they want. Just be ready to deal with the consequences of your actions. Something my parents taught me at a very young age.

  94. The one thing I don’t understand is that I haven’t heard anything from Kaepernick. He walked away from guaranteed money. He won’t take less money as a backup… This is all very weird. There is some kind of pressure coming down on all of this that is behind the scenes, just like a lot of ‘other’ issues that involve tiny demographics engaged in behavior that is not mainstream but is ‘in the news’ every day to the tune of a big bass drum. Social engineering is a really big deal but you can’t see the faces and the money behind them.

  95. If Crapperdink is so great, Aaron, talk your team into signing him. Talk about a toxic locker room! Aaron has lost his mind ever since he started chasing Hollyweird women.

  96. Like what I’ve been saying, Kap should try the job of being a cop in the violent black neighborhoods. Put his a** on the line instead of sitting on it. Putting oneself in someone’s shoes is far more noble than putting on pig socks.

  97. It is really not the protesting. Its the media circus that surrounds the protesting. He was the first to do it and it became a national story. Now he is out of work and if a team adds him it will be all media all the time with ” Is he going to sit or stand etc..” and fair or not it would be a huge distraction and he is not good enough to justify it.

    Almost no one would add Tebow and he led a team to the playoffs and a playoff victory. TEBOWMANIA as it were was a huge distraction. Was he good enough to be on a roster. Sure. Was he good enough to put up with the media circus. No.

    Same concept.

  98. “disrespect of the nation that has given them the kind of wealth 99% of Americans will never have”.

    Totally incorrect and illogical. Players earn large salaries because of: 1) Their talent, and 2) The owners willingness to pay for that talent. The country has nothing to do with it. Do European soccer players earn 100s of millions because of Great Britain or Germany?

    Illogical because if “the nation is GIVING them” that wealth why isn’t the nation giving wealth to all of us? Then there would be no 99%.

  101. How many uninformed people will continue to post that Kaepernick walked away from guaranteed money? You can dislike Kaepernick all you like, but at least be accurate in your criticism. It’s an undeniable fact that the contract was not guaranteed.

  102. I find it hilarious that so many commenters apparently think they are a better judge of NFL quarterback talent than is Aaron Rodgers.

  103. I don’t understand why Kap would have to come out and say that he wants to play football. If he didn’t, he would have already announced his retirement. The whole you can’t be a social activist and a football player at the same time ideology is the dumbest and laziest thing anyone could come up with. People want athletes to be role models, but when an athlete takes a stance that revolves around the improvement of the country as a whole, he gets crucified. I’ve seen this rhetoric about “the American people are standing up against Kap.” Frankly, which American people? Because I’m a proud American and there are plenty of Americans who look just like me that view the man as a role model. So if you’re referring to one demographic in this country, then maybe you’re the one who’s spewing divisive rhetoric.

  104. Also, think it’s funny that a lot of commentators on this site think they can evaluate what makes a good quarterback better than one of the top signal-callers in league history.

  107. There are at least 4 major factors:

    – He is a bad results QB (4-20 in his last 24)
    – He does not fit the pro system
    – He protested the anthem
    – He is a disgusting social media fool

    Anyone who pretends any of these don’t exist is just delusional.

  109. irishstout says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:17 pm
    I find it hilarious that so many commenters apparently think they are a better judge of NFL quarterback talent than is Aaron Rodgers.
    ————-
    Well, they also think they are ultimate judges on patriotism and superficial symbolism,so what do you expect.

  110. Aaron Rodgers is a fraud QB – during the last five years he has been so ineffective as a normal QB that he has to resort to exploiting defensive penalties to move the ball. This gimmick offense is a joke and insult to the sport and should have the NFL to give the defense the same right to take offensive penalties and to get free plays and shots at the QB and opportunities to get turnovers just like Rodgers gets free touchdowns he can’t earn through actual talent as a QB.

  111. “when an athlete takes a stance that revolves around the improvement of the country as a whole, he gets crucified. ”

    Insulting groups of people based on a false narrative, in my humble opinion, divides the people and makes things worse. If you think praising Castro and wearing pig socks centers around improving the country, then we disagree.

  112. No bias in that article.

    The FANS don’t want him on any team and with good reason. The owners are smart enough to listen.

  114. “Aaron Rodgers is a fraud QB…”

    You misspelled “My analysis of football isn’t credible.”

  115. What’s the problem with him being unemployed because of his protest? Being an NFL QB isn’t a right. Of course he’s unemployed due to his stances. I can’t stand him, but he probably is better than many backups. Teams just don’t want to deal with his drama. Absolutely nothing wrong with that.

  116. @djvh2 Now what narrative is false exactly? Because according to my handy dandy Google, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland, Philando Castille and a host of other people aren’t resurrecting anytime soon. Also what groups were insulted? Haven’t seen an outcry from really any credible people and please don’t say the military, because you can type in #VeteransforKap and see the results of that. If anything he’s looking to bridge the divide that’s already been created by people like you who call what he’s protesting a false narrative. I understand being clueless and not wanting to acknowledge things that don’t affect you personally, but you could have devised a better response than the lackluster one you gave.

  117. filthymcnasty3 says:

    I like it when the games greatest player has the courage to speak out on social issues.
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

    This article isn’t about Tom Brady.

Leave a Reply