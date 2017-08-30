Browns release Joe Haden

Getty Images

The Browns were reportedly trying to trade cornerback Joe Haden on Tuesday.

That effort came to an end on Wednesday, but not with the team opting to hold onto him for another season. The Browns have announced Haden’s release.

Haden was set to make $11.1 million this season with $4 million in guaranteed money. The Browns will take on $10.8 million in dead cap space as a result of the move, which comes after a couple of injury-plagued seasons that saw Haden’s play drop from the high level he’d been at earlier in his career.

Haden will surely get looks from other teams hoping he can recapture some of that old play now that they don’t have to give up anything but money for the right to bring him to their team.

The move may not have gotten a thumbs-up from coach Hue Jackson, who said on Tuesday that he wants Haden on the team and said in a Wednesday statement that Haden “gave everything he had for the Cleveland Browns and that’s all you can ask for as a coach.” That wasn’t enough to keep Haden in Cleveland as the team has made another move to cut ties with the past as they hope to finally find their way to a bright future.