Browns trade Cameron Erving to Chiefs

The Browns weren’t able to trade cornerback Joe Haden, but they have been able to move another player that was on their trading block.

The Browns have traded offensive lineman Cameron Erving to the Chiefs in a deal announced by both teams on Wednesday afternoon. Kansas City will send a 2018 fifth-round pick to Cleveland.

The Browns now have 13 picks in the 2018 draft, including five in the first two rounds and multiple picks in every round other than the third and seventh.

Erving was a 2015 first-round pick by the Browns and spent most of last season as their starting center. He also saw time at guard and was getting time at tackle this summer, but was ticketed for a backup role before reports of their interest in trading him emerged this week.

Erving will likely be in a reserve role for the Chiefs as well and his experience at multiple positions could wind up changing their plans about which other offensive linemen were headed for the 53-man roster. Erving is signed through the 2018 season with salaries of just under $1.3 million and just over $1.7 million.

Erving is the second trade acquisition of the week for the Chiefs. They acquired linebacker Reggie Ragland for a 2019 fourth-round pick in an earlier deal.