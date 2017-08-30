Browns wanted Joe Haden to take a pay cut

The sudden decision of the Browns to cut veteran cornerback Joe Haden came after the Browns tried to trade him. It also came after the Browns tried to get him to take less money.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Browns asked Haden to reduce his $11 million base salary before releasing him. Haden, obviously, declined.

He exits with $4 million in guaranteed money, but the Browns likely won’t be on the hook for that amount. The belief is that Haden will end up with more money elsewhere than what the Browns offered on a reduced deal.

Like all players with four or more years of service released before the trade deadline, Haden instantly becomes a free agent. He can pick any team he wants. He could be inclined to pick a team that is likely to do something he’s never done — play in the postseason.

  1. The recent injuries are a concern but hey, anymone know of a gambler in the NFL who needs help in the backfield?

    Jerry on Line 1.

  4. I love Joe and appreciate all that he’s done in Cleveland, but this was the right move. He’s not the player he once was and Cleveland needs to focus their funds on the young talent they are acquiring to rebuild this program.

  6. Giants should call and see if the price is right. With Apple’s ankle banged up, this would keep DRC in the slot, where he was a monster.

    Cutting Haden for money makes the Osweiler contract even more laughable. He’ll be playing as many snaps as I will this season!

  11. He could be inclined to pick a team that is likely to do what he’s never done – play in the post season. And that team may get to see something they’ve never seen before – a cornerback getting torched on every single play.

  12. Ask the Steelers (Justin Gilbert) and Patriots (Barkevous Mingo) what happens when you think you’re stealing a good player from the Browns and find out he really DOES stink. Oh please Steelers, do it again. I would love to see Kizer target Hayden about 50 times come week 1.

  13. Terrific human being, but no longer a good football player unfortunately. For everyone posting here begging your team to sign him, I would be careful what you wish for. He was absolutely torched this pre-season to go with two successive years of being one of lowest rated CBs in the league. At some point, you are what your record says you are.

  17. Any chance this move was made due to the tremendous amount of sheckles the Browns need to pay Brock Osweiler?

    Is the salary dump due to that or is it all just based on diminishing skills?

  18. Take all you can, Joe. You ain’t what you used to be and this is likely the last shot at a big payday.

  20. wib22 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:31 am
    Come to new england, where the gm will pay you less than your worth causing collusion

    Collusion means you are covertly working with others for a common goal. I am willing to bet that there is not even one team working with the Patriots to help them win another SB. Vets go to NE for less than market money for a legitimate chance at SB {Bennett and Long}. Patriots increase player value so they move on and get their money after ring {Bennet and Long}. The system won’t work forever but as long as they Belichick they should stay with it

  21. 49ersfury says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:46 am
    A pay cut to stay with the Browns? Best joke I heard this year. 😂😂😂
    ————————————————-
    …said 49ersfury.

  22. gmen6820 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:37 am
    Giants should call and see if the price is right. With Apple’s ankle banged up, this would keep DRC in the slot, where he was a monster.

    Cutting Haden for money makes the Osweiler contract even more laughable. He’ll be playing as many snaps as I will this season!

    That tells me you don’t understand the Osweiler trade at all. Had they been able to get some trade value for Haden (i.e., draft picks for young, talented players without the injury history) they would have done so. This wasn’t a pure money play. Osweiler’s contract was *designed* for him to be traded or released, $16m for an extra high value pick so that they can build that youth value talent around other youth talent.

    Haden was a beast. He isn’t a beast anymore, so they ask him to take a pay cut so that they are paying for the value he brings to the field, not to save money overall. The article is a little misleading but you might want to study the GM side of the game before making comments like this. Just sayin.

  23. He could be inclined to pick a team that is likely to do something he’s never done — play in the postseason.
    —————————————
    He contributed to never “playing in the postseason.” Make him the lead man in the secondary on your team and he once again won’t be playing in the postseason.

  24. 4rings4brady says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:15 am
    Any chance this move was made due to the tremendous amount of sheckles the Browns need to pay Brock Osweiler?
    ———————————–
    Yep. That $16M hit from Osweiler has topped out the Browns and they are now taking out loans to pay the roster. No money left to even pay the grounds crew. So nothing left to do but release Joe Haden.

  25. wib22 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:31 am
    Come to New England, where the gm will pay you less than your worth causing collusion
    __________________

    Collusion??? You should probably not use words you don’t understand.

  26. When he got that deal, it was even strange then because while he was good, he was never in the league with the Petersons and Richard Shermans of the world. Since that deal, he’s been just north of awful. There are times when the second or third receivers on other teams are working him, let alone the #1 guy.

