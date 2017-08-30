Bruce Arians: Blaine Gabbert “could be a starter”

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 30, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT
Getty Images

Well, it is Happy Hour on the East Coast.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians, who has never hidden his fondness for a good cocktail, may have been hitting it a little early Wednesday considering the difference in time zones.

Via Kyle Odegard of the team’s official website, Arians was singing the praises of third-string quarterback Blaine Gabbert, saying he looks like a guy who could start in the league again.

No, really.

“I’ve been very pleased,” Arians said. “Short-term, I’d be very comfortable if he had to play for us. Long-term, if he continues at this rate, he could be a starter.”

The Jaguars and 49ers have tried that with the former No. 10 overall pick, and he has a 9-31 record as a starter. And even if you believe that team record is not an accurate indicator of a quarterback’s ability, there’s also his 71.5 career passer rating, his 56.0 completion percentage and his 6.0 yards per pass attempt.

Gabbert is obviously in a much more stable situation now than he’s been in his career, and Arians has the reputation as a quarterback whisperer.

So far this preseason, Gabbert’s averaging an adult 8.7 yards per pass attempt, and is 36-of-57 passing for 496 yards, with a touchdown and an interception (which the team’s own website blames on one of their own wide receivers).

The Cardinals will need a long-term answer at the position, as Carson Palmer has been talking about retirement and backup Drew Stanton‘s in the last year of his deal. But if Arians is serious, and can speak this reclamation project into being, then his football wisdom is stronger than whatever’s in his glass right now.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Bruce Arians: Blaine Gabbert “could be a starter”

  4. Wow, a little harsh in this one… If you actually watched any of Gabbert’s play in the preseason this year, he actually did look decent now that he’s got a better supporting cast.

    Also, if you actually look at what he said:

    “…Long-term, if he continues at this rate, he could be a starter.”

    If he continues at this rate. That means, he might have what it takes if he continues to grow as he did this pre-season. Not now. But maybe in the future if he continues to work hard at it.

    Really not that crazy of a comment…

  8. Yeah, wth does Bruce Arians know about quarterbacks? It’s not like anyone is going to pay him to write a book on the subject or anything like that. Better to get your impressions hot off the internet key punchers.

  10. Gabbert did look good in the preseason. His passes were on target and had the right amount of pace. Obviously the preseason doesn’t carry the same competitive weight as regular games. Hopefully he can recover from the lack of consistency he experienced in JAX and SF and reclaim his career. He’s a good mobile QB with enough experience to take a team with a good defense to a positive record. I figure he’s like an Alex Smith type player–with the right coach and the right system, he’ll be successful, but eventually the GM and HC will draft a younger, stronger, faster guy to replace him.

Leave a Reply