Bucs extend Ryan Griffin’s contract through 2018

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Griffin was making a push to win the backup job behind Jameis Winston this summer before injuring his throwing shoulder in a preseason game against the Buccaneers.

The injury is expected to keep Griffin out well into the regular season, which means Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the No. 2 and that the team had a decision to make about Griffin. They could release him with an injury settlement, carry him on the 53-man roster or put him on injured reserve as he headed toward free agency after the season.

Griffin may land on injured reserve, possibly after the cut to 53 so he could return down the line, but he won’t be hitting free agency. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Buccaneers will announce an extension for Griffin on Wednesday and that he will be under contract through the 2018 season.

Griffin signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and joined the Buccaneers as a waiver claim in 2015. He has never thrown a regular season pass.